AC Milan player ratings: Suso’s efforts go unrewarded

Despite a fine performance from Suso, AC Milan crashed to a 4-2 defeat to Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday evening.

Despite recovering from a 2-0 goal deficit to draw level, Milan collapsed late on and were forced to see out the game with just nine men, with Juraj Kucka and M’Baye Niang receiving their marching orders.

Whilst Suso was excellent throughout and capped his night with a goal, Kucka suffered a nightmare and will be looking to move on as swiftly as possible.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 7

Proved to be a reliable despite his tender age, once again. Donnarumma made some smart stops and was a commanding presence behind a shaky defence. The 17-year-old was helpless for Napoli’s goals and prevented it being a rout.

Ignazio Abate – 5

Blazed over with the goal gaping after only five minutes in what was to be a performance Abate will look to move on from quickly. Mertens tore him to shreds throughout and whilst he wasn’t helped by Kucka’s dismissal, Milan coach Vincenzo Montella will have expected better from the experienced right-back.

Gustavo Gomez – 5.5

Thrown in for his Serie A debut, the Paraguayan looked far from assured and was easily beaten by Mertens in the build up to the opening goal. Gomez far from disgraced himself in his first game, but will need to learn the ropes sooner rather than later if he is to survive in Serie A.

Alessio Romagnoli – 6

Heralded as the next Alessandro Nesta, Chelsea target Romagnoli is in a rotten patch of form at the moment and it showed no signs of abating. Although he improved on last weekend’s horror show, the former Roma defender was poor for much of the contest and capped his display with a late own goal, despite his efforts to claw the ball away with his hand.

Mattia De Sciglio – 5

Back in the starting line-up, the Italy full-back struggled to deal with Callejon and was unable to get off the back foot when facing the Spaniard. The full-back simply could not get tight enough and was exposed time and again.