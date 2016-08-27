Montella disappointed by AC Milan’s lack of discipline

After seeing two of his players sent off, AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella was less than pleased following the Rossoneri’s 4-2 defeat to Napoli.

The Diavolo came back from two goals down to level the match, only to see Jose Callejon make it 3-2 for the home side.

Napoli’s bid to close the contest was aided by the fact that Juraj Kucka and M’Baye Niang were given their marching orders, drawing Montella’s ire.

“We helped them out by earning two red cards,” he told Premium Sport. “I can’t accept continued dissent with the referee, regardless of whether a bad call was made.

“Playing with 10-men complicated things, and with nine the mountain became too high for us to claim.”

The lack of discipline was all the more disappointing considering Montella thought his men were better than Napoli for much of the match.

“I’m happy with the performance but disappointed by the fact we dropped points,” he added. ‘We were better than Napoli during the opening 20 minutes, but they scored with their first chance.

“We looked like a great team after the restart before the red cards. It wasn’t easy to score two goals against the Azzurri, as we should remember they finished second last season.

“It’s a shame we conceded to make it 3-2 as it would have made the end of the match more exciting.”

Milan’s next Serie A match sees them take on Udinese.