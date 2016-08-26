Montella already guarding against AC Milan complacency

Having noted mental problems from afar at AC Milan last season, Vincenzo Montella is determined not to let those hurt his side once again this year.
The Rossoneri won their opening game of the season under their new coach when they edged out a dramatic late Torino fightback to emerge victorious 3-2 at the San Siro.
Montella believes the plaudits they have received for that result have been overblown and he is determined to keep his side grounded as they prepare to take on Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday.
“Last year, Milan would put in some great performances and then in subsequent games, they would be poor and look tired,” Montella explained. “I want us to immediately put the game against Torino in the drawer and now think about Napoli.
“I think we received too many compliments for that game. Now we are facing a team who will compete for the league title and despite losing [Gonzalo] Higuain, they are ahead of us from a physical point of view.
“More than a result, I expect a great performance. I want to see a team that has the personality and the temperament to compete at this level.”
While the former Fiorentina boss hinted that he would like to see more arrivals at the club in the final days of the transfer window, he is content at the moment with the club repeatedly rejecting Chelsea’s advances for Alessio Romagnoli.
“I’m pleased that the club have deemed Alessio unsellable amid the interest,” continued Montella. “He is a young Italian player who can improve a lot and I’m happy to keep him. I hope he won’t be distracted by the market speculation.
“I don’t want to talk too much about the market five days before it closes and on the eve of such an important match. What I’ll say is that the club knows my thoughts so we’ll see.”
