Maldini lambasts AC Milan failings

Whilst highlighting a lack of direction at the Rossoneri, Maldini has also distanced himself from rumours linking him with a potential return to the club

by  
Paolo Maldini 3

As one of the most influential players to ever play at the club, Paolo Maldini has since criticised the current situation at AC Milan, claiming that there is a distinct lack of clarity and leadership.

The Rossoneri are currently in the process of a long-awaited takeover, although the former captain has insisted that there are a number of underlying problems and that these will undoubtedly affect the team’s performances.

“There is a lot of confusion surrounding the club,” said Maldini to Marca. “There are no specific roles and there is not clear sense of leadership in regards to the president.

“Inevitably the side’s results will suffer because of this, even if there are some people there that understand football.”

As for a potential return for Maldini, who has been linked with a role on the Milan board, the 48-year-old has stressed that his footballing views are significantly different from those that are held by certain individuals who are still present at the club.

“With all due respect to those at Milan, I have an idea of football that is extremely different to theirs,” he added. “They run it the way that they deem suitable.”

 

1 comments

1 comments

Type your comment here

  1. pera - 1 week ago

    We must sack Galliani as quickly as possible and bring our teams former legends to upgrade our teams transfer polisy and our teams leadership! So we must bring our teams former star players like Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi who really nows how to play and act in todays football world!

    Reply Like Dislike
