Khedira seals tough win for Juventus

After bagging the game’s first goal against Fiorentina last weekend, a lone Sami Khedira strike was enough to give Juventus a 1-0 win over Lazio.

Although the Bianconeri lost Paul Pogba in the summer, they haven’t missed the Frenchman one bit as Khedira, alongside Kwadwo Asamoah and Mario Lemina have been inspirational in Juve’s two wins so far this season.

Building on their exciting victory over Atalanta last weekend, the Biancocelesti did start very aggressively but Juventus continued their impressive form over their opponents, as Khedira’s 66th minute winner ensured Juve have victorious in their last five games against Lazio, and all without conceding.

The evening began with images and video displayed on the big screens at the Stadio Olimpico and a minute’s applause for the recent earthquake victims in Amatrice and the surrounding area. While Lazio also wore a special shirt which had ‘Us with you’ emblazoned on the front.

Chances were few and far between in the opening period. Paulo Dybala went close with an improvised header, and at the other end a dangerous Felipe Anderson cross was hooked away.

There was a first in Serie A on 27 minutes when a cooling break was called as temperatures in Rome soared above 30 degrees celsius.

As the first half went on Juventus began to force their way into the match and Sami Khedira produced a brilliant touch in the box, following a ball over the top, but was denied by a Marco Parolo block.

Kwadwo Asamoah was next to try his luck, but a dipping volley from the edge of the area, was dealt with by Federico Marchetti.

Lazio started the second half the same as they did the first, very intense and not giving their Bianconeri counterparts time to settle on the ball.

However, Juventus should really have taken the lead when Mandzukic found himself one-on-one with Marchetti, but he shot straight at the Lazio goalkeeper.

Then, with the ball falling to Dybala, the Argentinian dragged his angled-shot inches wide of the upright.

Not long after, an excellent counter attack from Juve saw the ball eventually find its way to Khedira, by way of a back heel from Dybala, but the German sent the ball wide.

Minutes later Khedira broke the deadlock after latching onto a Dybala pass, and finishing low past Marchetti. Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia should have done better as he tried to intercept the initial ball with an outstretched leg.

Patric went close for Lazio, smashing a volley just one the crossbar, before Buffon was tested by a stinging Parolo effort from 25 yards.

That was about as close as Simone Inzaghi’s men came to getting an equaliser, as Juventus’ defence was very rarely troubled.

After the international break, Juventus welcome Sassuolo to Turin, while Lazio face a trip to Chievo.