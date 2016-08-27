Allegri: Organised Lazio made things tough for Juventus

Unlike last season, the Bianconeri have started the current campaign strong with two wins from as many matches

ROME, ITALY - AUGUST 27: Juventus FC head coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on August 27, 2016 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri reserved special praise for Sami Khedira after his goal proved crucial in sinking a plucky Lazio on Saturday.

The German netted the only goal of the game in the second half, making it two wins from as many matches for the Bianconeri so far in Serie A.

Although Juve had a hard time breaking down Lazio over the course of the 90 minutes, Allegri was pleased with Khedira’s contribution given the Turin side’s struggles overall.

“Great players have to feel good” Allegri told Premium Sport. “Like all the others in the team he is fantastic and can manage a situation even when it isn’t going well.

“It wasn’t easy today. Lazio were well organised and didn’t allow us any chances in the first half. For example, [Kwadwo] Asamoah made six mistakes though it wasn’t all his fault, but the team’s.

“In the second, we did well, though we will improve as we are only on the second week of the season. We are doing a bit better than at this time last year though.”

Next up for Juventus is a home match against Sassuolo after the international break.

