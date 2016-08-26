Juventus boss putting faith in Mandzukic over Higuain

Mario Mandzukic will be afforded the opportunity to impress for Juventus against Lazio ahead of Gonzalo Higuain, Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed.

The Argentine is still a little way off peak fitness, despite being brought from the bench to grab the winner on his debut against Fiorentina last weekend.

Despite claiming afterwards that he would be ready to start against the Aquile on Saturday if called upon, ‘El Pipita’ is to start on the bench once more as Mandzukic gets the chance to partner Paulo Dybala.

“There are still doubts over some players for the game,” Allegri told the media at Vinovo. “In midfield, I remain unsure over who will start between [Miralem] Pjanic and [Mario] Lemina.

“In attack, Mandzukic will start and Medhi Benatia will also play in defence. It is going to be a very difficult match for us because Lazio have some excellent counterattacking players.

“They are very skilled in this department and can hurt you on the break. They also haven’t changed much since last year and I think they will fight for the top six again. The players they have signed are very good, like [Ciro] Immobile, for example.”

Allegri, who revealed that Leonardo Bonucci will miss the match as will Simone Zaza and Luca Marrone as they close in on departures, also touched slightly on the Champions League draw, focusing on how tough their clashes against Sevilla will be.

“I don’t want to say too much about the draw because I want to concentrate on Lazio and we must do everything in that game to bring home the result but Sevilla are the only side who have won that trophy three times in a row in the past 40 years,” Allegri added.

“They are a very good team and we will need to understand and work hard on how to deal with them.”