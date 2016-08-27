Confident De Boer plays up Inter’s Champions League hopes

Ahead of their Serie A clash against Palermo on Sunday, coach Frank de Boer has promised a new Inter side that will be capable of challenging for a Champions League spot.

The Dutch tactician, who replaced Roberto Mancini earlier this month, saw his maiden season in Italian football get off to the worst possible start as the Nerazzurri fell to a 2-0 defeat to Chievo last weekend.

However, since then Inter have been active in the transfer market, bringing in Gabigol and João Mário, which has prompted observers to suggest they may be in the running for the Scudetto. De Boer dampened expectations somewhat, but insisted the goal is to make a return to Europe’s premier competition after a five year absence.

“It is clear that we need to show improvements each week,” the former Ajax coach told reporters on Saturday. “WE have to do that first, the players need to show pride in playing for a team like Inter. I am convinced we will see a different Inter against Palermo.

“We are not at the top of our game yet and have to improve our physical condition. The historic goal of Inter is to reach the Champions League and I am convinced we will achieve it this year.”

The 46-year-old also revealed his intention to deploy Chilean midfielder Gary Medel at centre-back, as the Biscione’s woes in defence continued against Chievo.

“He has played many times in defence for his national team. I spoke with him and he showed me his willingness to play in both midfield and defence. He is a great player and although we have good defenders, he gives us an additional option, which is important,” de Boer concluded.