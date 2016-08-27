Quotes of the Week: Chivu and Bacca vent frustrations

Christian Chivu led the week’s standout quotes when he claimed that Juventus’ big spending summer was an attempt to match Inter’s 2010 achievements.
Elsewhere, other players had some positive and negative things to say about their former coaches.
Carlos Bacca insisted that life under Vincenzo Montella was much preferable to last season under Sinisa Mihajlovic, while Thomas Muller pointed out the differences between Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti.
Christian Chivu
“I think Juve are still trying to do what we did,” the former Inter defender told La Repubblica. “They have an obsession with our treble, I think it hurts a bit.”
Giampiero Mughini
“Inter being scary is a phrase that sounds bad in Italian,” the celebrity Juventus fan said. “For 20 years before Calciopoli nobody was scared of them.”
Massimo Mauro
“I have a feeling that Inter are in the hands of people more concerned with running it as a business than a football team,” the former player said.
Jose Mourinho
“After reading some of the statements from Bayern’s hierarchy about [Bastian] Schweinsteiger, I was convinced they would come running to take it back but no it didn’t happen,” said the Manchester United boss. “I’m rather surprised that Rummenigge isn’t here now to bring him back to Munich.
Alessandro Matri
“At Milan, people questioned why €12 million was paid for me but that wasn’t my fault,” the Sassuolo striker told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I preferred to go elsewhere rather than stay in Milan.”
Vincenzo Montella
“What do I have to say about the [Jose] Sosa signing? I asked for [Andres] Iniesta as they are more or less the same age but there was no way…” the Milan boss joked.
Carlos Bacca
“You play football with the ball,” the AC Milan forward told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “If you just run and do nothing else then you might as well train with Usain Bolt. This year with Montella, it is different. We are happy in the dressing room, on the coach, in the hotel. Last year, that was missing.”
Thomas Muller
“[Carlo] Ancelotti is a little closer to the players, [Pep] Guardiola was immersed in his own world,” the Bayern Munich man said to Bild. “He thought all day about how to move players two or three metres in a certain situation on the field to find the perfect solution. He was crazy but in a good way.”
