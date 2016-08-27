Pellegrini takes over at Hebei China Fortune

With his Manchester City departure having been confirmed months in advance it was surprising Manuel Pellegrini hadn’t found a job sooner this summer but the Chilean has now been appointed as Hebei China Fortune’s new coach.

Former Everton midfielder Li Tie had taken over the club following Radomir Antic’s departure in August 2015 however Pellegrini will now be entrusted with guiding a less than star studded team, by China’s recent standards, to a strong finish this season.

Gervinho is the big name player in the squad and he will be ably supported by Aloisio and former Sevilla pair Gael Kakuta and Stephane Mbia.

The terms of Pellegrini’s agreement with the club have up to this point been unclear, given the fact only a statement has been released confirming Li Tie’s amicable release.

There are seven matches left in the Chinese season and Hebei China Fortune currently sit in fifth position although in the last two months there has been a slide in the team’s fortunes on the pitch.

Pellegrini will not be able to repeat his title winning heroics this season with the gap between his new side and leaders Guangzhou Evergrande a mammoth 15 points.

Originally published on Marca.com by Chris Winterburn