Rosberg secures pole in Belgium

Taking advantage of Lewis Hamilton’s penalty for using too many engine parts, Nico Rosberg secured pole position for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The Englishman’s grid penalty rose to 55 places due to continual engine tampering, although he currently remains 19 points clear of his rival in the race for the title.

On Saturday, Hamilton left the track in 21st place after completing just one circuit and will start from last position – where no driver has ever before fought back from to claim victory.

Rosberg will lead the charge from the front of the grid after he edged out Max Verstappen of Red Bull by 0.149 seconds, while Kimi Raikkonnen secured third for Ferrari, beating out Sebastian Vettel who suffered from a lack of traction in the closing stages.

The German finished fourth in the end and rounding out the top five was Daniel Ricciardo after he made a mess of his final attempt.

As a result of the qualifying session, Rosberg will now be expected to convert his pole into a vital victory and eat into Hamilton’s lead atop the standings.