Rosberg secures pole in Belgium

The German will be hoping to make considerable ground on his World Championship rival this weekend

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team's German driver Nico Rosberg celebrates after winning the pole position in the qualifying session at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa on August 27, 2016 ahead of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE

Taking advantage of Lewis Hamilton’s penalty for using too many engine parts, Nico Rosberg secured pole position for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The Englishman’s grid penalty rose to 55 places due to continual engine tampering, although he currently remains 19 points clear of his rival in the race for the title.

On Saturday, Hamilton left the track in 21st place after completing just one circuit and will start from last position – where no driver has ever before fought back from to claim victory.

Rosberg will lead the charge from the front of the grid after he edged out Max Verstappen of Red Bull by 0.149 seconds, while Kimi Raikkonnen secured third for Ferrari, beating out Sebastian Vettel who suffered from a lack of traction in the closing stages.

SPA, BELGIUM - AUGUST 27: Nico Rosberg of Germany driving the (6) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes F1 WO7 Mercedes PU106C Hybrid turbo on track during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 27, 2016 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

The German finished fourth in the end and rounding out the top five was Daniel Ricciardo after he made a mess of his final attempt.

As a result of the qualifying session, Rosberg will now be expected to convert his pole into a vital victory and eat into Hamilton’s lead atop the standings.

