Italian clubs show solidarity with earthquake victims

Both in the boardroom and in the stands, fans of clubs across Italy have joined together to lend their support to those impacted by this week’s devastating earthquake.

As well as voicing their sympathy via social media, many clubs are being pro-active in their efforts to raise funds and basic necessities for those involved in the tragedy, with the death toll now passing 250.

In Serie A, champions Juventus will hold a collection on Sunday at the stadium and the Juventus Museum, while the Agnelli Foundation has already donated €150,000.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri is raffling a dinner with him and two seats in his private box at the Juventus Stadium, with the highest bidder’s offer going straight to those affected.

Sami Khedira has already handed over €20,000 and will auction his jersey from tomorrow’s game against Lazio, while Suning Group President Zhang Jindong has announced that Inter will pledge €200,000 to the cause.

Palermo will donate a portion of their gate receipts from their next home game, while Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that he will hand over 50 percent of the proceeds from Saturday’s clash against AC Milan at the Stadio San Paolo.

The people of Amartice and Accomuli will also receive half of the gate money from the next Sampdoria-Genoa derby clash, according to Blucerchiati supremo Massimo Ferrero as they aim to bring relief to one of the areas hit hardest.

All of the proceeds from Roma’s friendly against Pope Francis’ boyhood club San Lorenzo, which takes place on September 3, will be made available to earthquake victims, through a series of initiatives organised by Roma Cares.

“The feeling of pain and bewilderment in the face of such tragedy pushed me to reflect on whether the game should take place,” said President James Pallotta. “We have decided to use the evening to make a firm contribution to the people involved in the tragedy in central Italy.”

In Serie B, 10 percent of ticket sales from the first two weekends of the season will be donated to victims, while Hellas Verona will donate €1 for every one person present at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Even fans have been moved to make an effort to assist in any way they can, with Ascoli Ultras helping to move rubble and lending a hand in efforts to dig up the area, while Ultras in Lazio’s Curva Nord held a collection in Piazza Epiro on Thursday night.

Genoa’s Ultras della Gradinata Nord performed a similar collection in via Armenia, although they specified that people donate ‘water, long-lasting food products, hygiene products for adults and children, cutlery, plastic glasses and non-prescription medicine.’

Although Roma Ultras will not attend their friendly clash against San Lorenzo, they confirmed via a statement that they will be performing a collection similar to the Genoa Ultras outside the Stadio Olimpico before that clash.