Morientes: Real Madrid should be targeting La Liga

After having won just one league title in the last eight years, Real Madrid’s former striker Fernando Morientes believes wrestling the crown back from rivals Barcelona must be Los Blancos’ main objective for the current campaign.
Although securing the same will be far from easy, La Liga remains the bread and butter for Spanish top flight clubs, particularly the top two or three teams in the division.
“For me it is the primary objective,” Morientes said in a statement provided by ‘Tag Heuer’ on Saturday.
“People always talk about the Champions League being the title that everyone wants but Real Madrid has won only one La Liga in eight.
“That’s too few for a club that shouldn’t be spending more than a couple of years without winning it.”
The striker is in Ibiza with some other ex-Real players for the Swiss watch making company and conceded that the Catalans will still be the team to beat.
“They will be very competitive but [Zinedine] Zidane spent 18 or 20 years as a professional and that is a point in his favour, even if he is inexperienced as a coach.”
“He has been outstanding for winning the Champions League during a difficult period but now, with a great team, he can take us to the league title.”
Originally published on Marca.com
0 comments