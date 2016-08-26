Ter Stegen’s goodbye message to Bravo

Although Claudio Bravo limited Marc-Andre ter Stegen to just seven La Liga appearances over the past two seasons, the German wrote a touching goodbye message to his goalkeeping rival as the Chilean begins a new chapter of his career at Manchester City.

Under Luis Enrique, Ter Stegen was generally only used in cup matches, while Bravo wore the Barcelona goalkeeping gloves in the two successful LaLiga campaigns, leading to an intense rivalry over playing time.

“Our hard and fair competition was always motivating,” the German tweeted.

“We achieved many titles together.

“Good luck.”

The pair won eight trophies together in Catalonia, starring in four each.

Bravo led the way to the club’s two league titles, played in the 2015 FIFA Club World Cup and covered for the German’s injury in this season’s Supercopa de Espana, while Ter Stegen helped the Blaugrana win the 2014/15 Champions League, the 2015 UEFA Super Cup and two Copa del Rey titles.

Originally published on Marca.com

