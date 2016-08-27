Luis Enrique: Barcelona only sign players to win titles

Barcelona look forward to a date with Athletic Club at San Mames on Sunday and coach Luis Enrique has noted that the Catalans only ever sign players who will bring titles to the club.
In addition to assessing the merits of the Blaugrana’s next opponents, Enrique also took time to speak with journalists about the upcoming closure of the transfer window and whether there would be any more movement in or out of the club.
“I have a team that is very good and I am happy with what I have,” the former Roma tactician claimed.
“Whether or not there’ll be any more [players] in or out, I’m only here to talk about the players we have not those who haven’t materialised.”
Sergio Samper has gone out on loan to Granada and speculation surrounds whether Munir El Haddadi will follow him out of the Camp Nou exit door, something the coach sought to clarify.
“Some have stayed and have turned around their situation, such as Sergi Roberto, however others have not.
“A few have gone on loan and then returned to play – it depends on the will of the player and how well he plays.
“Samper has chosen well by going to a team where the coach wants to play football.”
Athletic Club will be hoping for a performance to rival that when the Blaugrana arrived here last season for the Supercopa de Espana, but Enrique is in no mood for a repeat.
“We’ll enjoy San Mames but we focus on the complications that we will have against a team that will push us all the way.”
After knocking Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich out of the Champions League two season’s ago, Barcelona will again host their former player and coach as he returns with his new team Manchester City.
“It’s an incredible game in prospect but the Champions League is demanding and we start against one of the favourites.
“We’ll welcome back Guardiola and Claudio Bravo.”
Originally published on Marca.com
