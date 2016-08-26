Bravo pens letter of thanks to Barcelona

The Chilean recently left the Camp Nou and joined Manchester City

After leaving Barcelona to join Manchester City, Claudio Bravo has expressed his gratitude to the Blaugrana for his two-year spell with a heartfelt letter.

It had become clear that either the Chilean or Marc-Andre ter Stegen would depart the club this summer, with both insisting they would leave if not chosen as Luis Enrique’s number one goalkeeper this season.

Since arriving at City, rumours had been rife that Pep Guardiola wanted a new stopper, who was particularly strong with the ball at his feet, and Bravo fits the bill, but he admitted it was tough to walk away from the Camp Nou.

“I’m writing this letter to express my thoughts as I say goodbye to such an institution as FC Barcelona,” he wrote.

“I defended these colours for two years with pride and it is an honour to say I have enjoyed great success, winning eight trophies from a possible ten.

“I will never forget these years, this club is in my heart.

“In sport, things don’t always work out the way we want, now I move on to another challenge with great enthusiasm.

“Before I say goodbye, I want to thank the club, staff and fans for the treatment I received here.”

A replacement has already been signed, with Jasper Cillessen joining from Ajax.

Originally published on Marca.com

