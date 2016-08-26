West Ham confident of sealing Zaza deal

After just one season in Turin, Simone Zaza is to depart in order to enjoy an English adventure

A deal to bring Simone Zaza from Juventus to West Ham in the coming days is almost certain to happen, according to Hammers boss Slaven Bilic.

His side endured a disappointing night in the Europa League on Thursday as they were eliminated at the playoff round by Romanian side Astra Giurgiu.

Attention now turns to strengthening for the Premier League season ahead as the London club now close in on one of their prime targets in the form of Zaza, beating out Wolfsburg, Southampton and Napoli to secure his signature.

“With the Zaza situation, it looks very likely to happen and should happen today [Friday],” Bilic told reporters. “As far as I know, the deal is agreed between the clubs.”

The Hammers are expected to pay in the region of €25 million plus a further €3m bonuses in order to seal the signing of the former Sassuolo striker.

Zaza is expected to arrive in the English capital on Friday evening in order to undergo a medical before completing the transfer.

