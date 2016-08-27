Tottenham and Liverpool share the spoils

Mauricio Pochettino’s wait for a first career win over Liverpool in the dugout continues but he will likely be pleased with a hard-fought point

Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Danny Rose celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at White Hart Lane in London, on August 27, 2016.

Despite dominating for an hour in London, Liverpool were forced to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw away to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Both the sides left-backs were the unlikely goal heroes at White Hart Lane with James Milner (filling in at the back) scoring for the Reds from the penalty spot, while Danny Rose popped up with the Spurs equaliser on 72 minutes.

It took the visitors less than five minutes to carve out their first chance of the game when Philippe Coutinho was slipped in with just Michel Vorm to beat but the Dutchman stood strong to save with his feet.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Erik Lamela (L) vies with Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at White Hart Lane in London, on August 27, 2016.

He was called upon on multiple occasions to rush from his line and play the role of sweeper keeper in order to nullify the devastating pace of Sadio Mane but when he was eventually beaten moments before half-time, there was little he could do.

Roberto Firmino caught Erik Lamela out by beating him on the wing and after tearing into the penalty area, went down under the former Roma man’s challenge, with Milner expertly tucking away the resulting penalty from the spot.

Seven minutes after the interval they almost doubled their lead through Joel Matip on his debut but the ex-Schalke man’s header clipped the top of the crossbar on the way over.

Football Soccer Britain - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 27/8/16 Liverpool's James Milner celebrates scoring their first goal with Sadio Mane

With Liverpool dominating, they had the ball in the net again moments later, only for the offside flag to curtail Mane’s celebrations, while at the other end Christian Eriksen fired over on the hour mark on a rare foray forward for Spurs.

Toby Alderweireld then brought a decent save out of his compatriot Simon Mignolet in the Liverpool goal as the hosts began to build up ahead of steam and they were rewarded for that with a leveller inside the final 20 minutes.

An Eric Dier cross was flicked to the back post by Harry Kane where Rose was unmarked and he thrashed the ball beyond Mignolet at his near post to equalise.

The late Liverpool rally or Spurs push never materialised in the closing stages as both sides were forced to settle for a point apiece.

