Tottenham Hotspur player ratings: Valiant Vorm stars for Spurs

Coach Mauricio Pochettino will be thankful that his Tottenham Hotspur team secured a point against Liverpool on Saturday, as Michel Vorm’s superb saves managed to help the home side secure a fortunate 1-1 draw.
As the hosts’ midfield were overran for most of the first half, Vorm was forced into making a number of crucial interceptions, with perhaps the pick of the bunch coming when he kept out Philippe Coutinho’s close-range strike.
Vorm’s heroics were necessary given the poor performance from Spurs’ offensive unit, as Christian Eriksen failed to prove his worth against the Reds.
Goalkeeper and Defence
Michel Vorm – 7.5
Produced a wonderful save to keep out Coutinho in the opening stages of the first-half, whilst he also had the confidence to come off his line on numerous occasions and provide some crucial interceptions.
Danny Rose – 7
Whilst a disappointing defeat loomed large, the energetic left-back scored a well-taken equaliser in the 71st minute, as he surprsingly overcame a poor first touch to slip the ball past Mignolet.
Toby Alderweireld – 6
Contributed towards the equaliser by playing a lengthy pinpoint pass to Eric Dier down the right wing, who subsequently assisted Rose’s goal with an accurate cross.
Jan Vertonghen – 5.5
Was made a specific target by the ambitious visitors, as they persistently tried to exploit his lack of pace and mobility.
Kyle Walker – 5.5
Struggled to deal with the versatility of the opposition attack during the first half, as he was eventually forced off due to illness in the 27th minute.
0 comments