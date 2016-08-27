Tottenham Hotspur player ratings: Valiant Vorm stars for Spurs

Due to their troubles in attack, the home side were heavily reliant on the Dutch shot-stopper in keeping out Liverpool’s offensive talents

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-LIVERPOOL

Coach Mauricio Pochettino will be thankful that his Tottenham Hotspur team secured a point against Liverpool on Saturday, as Michel Vorm’s superb saves managed to help the home side secure a fortunate 1-1 draw

As the hosts’ midfield were overran for most of the first half, Vorm was forced into making a number of crucial interceptions, with perhaps the pick of the bunch coming when he kept out Philippe Coutinho’s close-range strike.

Vorm’s heroics were necessary given the poor performance from Spurs’ offensive unit, as Christian Eriksen failed to prove his worth against the Reds. 

Goalkeeper and Defence

Michel Vorm – 7.5

Produced a wonderful save to keep out Coutinho in the opening stages of the first-half, whilst he also had the confidence to come off his line on numerous occasions and provide some crucial interceptions.

Danny Rose – 7

Whilst a disappointing defeat loomed large, the energetic left-back scored a well-taken equaliser in the 71st minute, as he surprsingly overcame a poor first touch to slip the ball past Mignolet.

Toby Alderweireld – 6

Contributed towards the equaliser by playing a lengthy pinpoint pass to Eric Dier down the right wing, who subsequently assisted Rose’s goal with an accurate cross.

Jan Vertonghen – 5.5

Was made a specific target by the ambitious visitors, as they persistently tried to exploit his lack of pace and mobility.

Kyle Walker – 5.5

Struggled to deal with the versatility of the opposition attack during the first half, as he was eventually forced off due to illness in the 27th minute.

