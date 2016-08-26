Premier League filled with overpaid benchwarmers

While things may still change ahead of the close of the transfer window, the Premier League is currently littered with players earning hefty salaries while doing very little.
The Sun have put together a starting XI of players fitting the bill, with Bastian Schweinsteinger perhaps garnering the most attention after new Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho told the German to find a new home.
Despite only being brought in last summer by then boss Louis van Gaal, the German will continue to earn €220,000 a week until 2018 unless a club is willing to acquire his services.
Although United have slapped the modest price tag of €2.3m on his head, no side has come forward thus far, making it a real possibility that the 32-year-old will sit in the stands all season while collecting a paycheque.
The same situation is playing out at rivals Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola has no place for Joe Hart, Samir Nasri, Eliaquim Mangala and Yaya Toure in his squad.
Salary is a big reason why none of them have found a new home so far, with the Ivorian’s wages reaching €257,000 a week.
Two former Serie A stars make the list, with Chelsea and Liverpool willing to say goodbye to Juan Cuadrado and Mario Balotelli if a suitable offer arrives.
Given nobody has stepped forward and made a satisfactory offer, it’s more likely they will depart on loan – with the Blues and Reds even willing to leave out a mandatory option to buy.
Filling out the 3-4-3 are more Chelsea and Liverpool players, with Loic Remy, Lazar Markovic and Mamadou Sakho having no role in Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp’s plans.
Mathieu Debuchy of Arsenal rounds out the list, with the Frenchman likely to leave after spending the second half of last season on loan at Bordeaux.
Starting XI (3-4-3): Hart; Debuchy, Mangala, Sakho; Cuadrado, Toure, Schweinsteiger, Nasri; Remy, Balotelli, Markovic
