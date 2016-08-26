Premier League filled with overpaid benchwarmers

With names like Bastian Schweinsteiger, Yaya Toure and Mario Balotelli unable to secure moves due to their salaries, The Sun complied a starting XI of players collecting big cheques despite not playing

by  
Add to Flipboard Magazine. 0 commenti
Bastian Schweinsteiger Manchester United

While things may still change ahead of the close of the transfer window, the Premier League is currently littered with players earning hefty salaries while doing very little.

The Sun have put together a starting XI of players fitting the bill, with Bastian Schweinsteinger perhaps garnering the most attention after new Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho told the German to find a new home.

Despite only being brought in last summer by then boss Louis van Gaal, the German will continue to earn €220,000 a week until 2018 unless a club is willing to acquire his services.

GWG predictor

Although United have slapped the modest price tag of €2.3m on his head, no side has come forward thus far, making it a real possibility that the 32-year-old will sit in the stands all season while collecting a paycheque.

The same situation is playing out at rivals Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola has no place for Joe Hart, Samir Nasri, Eliaquim Mangala and Yaya Toure in his squad.

Salary is a big reason why none of them have found a new home so far, with the Ivorian’s wages reaching €257,000 a week.

Two former Serie A stars make the list, with Chelsea and Liverpool willing to say goodbye to Juan Cuadrado and Mario Balotelli if a suitable offer arrives.

Given nobody has stepped forward and made a satisfactory offer, it’s more likely they will depart on loan – with the Blues and Reds even willing to leave out a mandatory option to buy.

Filling out the 3-4-3 are more Chelsea and Liverpool players, with Loic Remy, Lazar Markovic and Mamadou Sakho having no role in Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Mathieu Debuchy of Arsenal rounds out the list, with the Frenchman likely to leave after spending the second half of last season on loan at Bordeaux.

Starting XI (3-4-3): Hart; Debuchy, Mangala, Sakho; Cuadrado, Toure, Schweinsteiger, Nasri; Remy, Balotelli, Markovic

Email
Add to Flipboard Magazine.
0 comments

Previous article

Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi jubilates with his teammates after scoring the goal (1-0) during the UEFA Europa League playoff soccer match between Italian Club US Sassuolo and Serbian Red Star Belgrade at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia,Italy,18 August 2016.ANSA/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Sassuolo set for glamorous Europa League bow

0 comments

Type your comment here

  • GazzettaWorld

RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. Via Angelo Rizzoli, 8 - 20132 Milano. Copyright 2015 © Tutti i diritti riservati. Sitemap | Cookie Policy e Privacy CF, Partita I.V.A. e Iscrizione al Registro delle Imprese di Milano n.12086540155. R.E.A. di Milano: 1524326 Capitale sociale € 475.134.602,10

Login / Register

Forgot your Password

Login / Register

Already have an Account

Get New Password

Already have an Account

accettazione privacy