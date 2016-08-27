Rashford rescues Manchester United at the death

Manchester United’s perfect start to the Premier League season continued, as Marcus Rashford gave them a last minute 1-0 win over Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.
The Red Devils had won their first two league fixtures with ease and had already lifted the Community Shield, but were moments away from dropping their first points of the season.
Substitute Rashford was the hero however, prodding home a fine Wayne Rooney cross in stoppage time to seal the win.
Last season’s Championship play-off winners will feel hard done by after some resolute defending looked to have earned them a valuable point, but Manchester United’s onslaught eventually led to a goal.
Rooney, Paul Pogba, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was looking to score in his fourth consecutive game for the club, all went close in the torrential downpour, but found a Hull defence in fine form.
The Tigers themselves came within inches of breaking the deadlock late on, as David Meyler blazed over after a rare venture forward. Hull would be left ruing the miss, as Manchester United launched another assault on goal immediately afterwards to snatch the only goal.
Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United side go joint top with Chelsea as the only teams to have won all three of their opening Premier League fixtures. Hull, meanwhile, stay fifth with two wins out of three.
