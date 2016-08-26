Verratti: Balotelli one of the best I’ve ever played with

Marco Verratti has insisted that he rates Mario Balotelli as one of the greatest strikers he has ever shared a pitch with, despite the latter’s woes at Liverpool.
Balotelli appears set to depart Anfield after only two seasons at the club, the second of which was spent on loan at AC Milan, with French side Nice the latest to show an interest in the striker.
The former Manchester City forward has only scored seven goals in 51 games over the past two seasons, but Verratti, who played alongside him for the Italian national team, is tipping him to return to form.
“Balotelli is one of the greatest strikers I have ever played alongside,” the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder claimed in a press conference. “He has great physical attributes and rarely misses when in front of goal.
“His problem so far has been his mindset. I hope [a move to Nice] is his chance to change things. He’s a wonderful guy. In football we should think of the collective, not the individual. He is still young, he has plenty of time to change.”
Inter Primavera graduate Balotelli, 26, has scored 13 goals in 33 appearances for Italy and was a member of the squads for Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup.
