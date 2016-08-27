Liverpool player ratings: Mesmerising Mane not enough

A strong defensive display ensured that the Merseyside outfit at least obtained a point against Tottenham Hotspur, although Mane’s magic should really have led to all three

by  
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

Despite a superb display from Sadio Mane on Saturday, Liverpool were unable to obtain all three points against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, as the two sides played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

After dominating the match for the opening 60 minutes, new summer signing Mane proved once again why Jurgen Klopp decided to pay Southampton an estimated €40 million for his in-demand services, as he served as the most creative member of the visiting XI.

Furthermore, along with their vibrant attack, Liverpool’s defence were also impressive against the North London outfit, as both Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip succeeded in keeping the opposition offence quiet. 

Goalkeeper and Defence

Simon Mignolet – 6.5

Rarely troubled throughout the match, although displayed superb reflexes in the 64th minute, when he kept out a strong header from his native counterpart Toby Alderweireld. However, perhaps should have done better for Rose’s equaliser.

Nathaniel Clyne – 5.5

Provided essential support for the mesmerising Mane, although he was far too easily dragged out of position for the equalising goal, as he left Rose completely free on the right-hand side of the penalty area.

Dejan Lovren – 7

Initially struggled during the opening stages, although he swiftly recovered and eventually controlled the opposition attack for the rest of the game.

Joel Matip – 6.5

A strong and reliable partner for Lovren, although the defensive pairing will be bitterly disappointed to have lost their clean sheet late in the second half. 

James Milner – 6.5

Scored a calm and composed penalty to break the deadlock in North London, whilst he also relied upon his unique experience to efficiently fill in at full-back.

