Chelsea impress while Leicester City end early season slump

Antonio Conte continues to impress in the Premier League as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over Burnley, while Leicester City finally registered their first win of the season.
The Blues snatched late victories over West Ham United and Watford to start the campaign, but Saturday’s match was a more enjoyable affair for the Italian tactician.
Eden Hazard opened the scoring after a great solo run, while Willian made it 2-0 just before the break, much to the delight of the Stamford Bridge crowd.
Although Chelsea missed several chances after the restart to seal the deal, Victor Moses wrapped up proceedings in the 89th minute to make it nine points from three matches for the London side.
Elsewhere, Leicester City registered their first win of the season thanks to a 2-1 win over Swansea City.
Jamie Vardy and Wes Morgan netted for the Foxes, while Leroy Fer’s goal with nine minutes remaining made for a nervy ending.
Unfortunately for Francesco Guidolin’s men, that would be their only goal, allowing Ranieri and Leicester to register three points.
Walter Mazzarri had a Saturday to forget, as Watford fell 3-1 to Arsenal. The lone bright spot came from Roberto Pereyra, who scored his first goal for the Hornets since joining from Juventus.
