La Gazzetta Sportiva front page – August 28, 2016

Khe’s Juventus

  • -On maximum points.
  • -Lazio start well, but when Higuain comes on, the champions strike with Khedira, who already scored against Fiorentina: 0-1.

AC Milan, too much Milik

  • -First they comeback from two goals down but then Napoli punish them.

Inter are charged up, De Boer is certain: they will fly in a month. Palermo today

Roma look to cancel Porto. At Cagliari to turn things around. And Sousa keeps his big players

Miha, the hard man, takes on Donadoni: “Maksimovic is dead to me.”

Conte’s Blues light up London

Sarri unable to explain explusion in Napoli's win over AC Milan

