La Gazzetta Sportiva front page – August 28, 2016

Khe’s Juventus
- -On maximum points.
- -Lazio start well, but when Higuain comes on, the champions strike with Khedira, who already scored against Fiorentina: 0-1.
AC Milan, too much Milik
- -First they comeback from two goals down but then Napoli punish them.
Inter are charged up, De Boer is certain: they will fly in a month. Palermo today
Roma look to cancel Porto. At Cagliari to turn things around. And Sousa keeps his big players
Miha, the hard man, takes on Donadoni: “Maksimovic is dead to me.”
Conte’s Blues light up London
0 comments