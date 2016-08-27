La Gazzetta dello Sport front page – August 27, 2016

The front page of La Gazzetta dello Sport for August 27, 2016

by   @adriboin
Inter, here they are

  • -What an entertaining day: the Chinese let loose.
  • -Gabigol and Joao Mario land: €72.5 million spent.
  • -Turning point in the transfer window: the new owners are serious and put together two signings in one day. The Brazilian talent will be available right away.
  • -How they will play. Young and versatile: they will be a team with more options.
  • -Limit to the signings: three players will be unavailable in Europe. The Portuguese star will only be used in Serie A.
  • -Nerazzurri must watch out in the Europa League. Roma and Fiorentina have it easier. Sassuolo, there is Athletic Club.

Higuain on the bench: there is Dybala-Mandzukic. Juve, no deal for Matuidi

AC Milan, Donnarumma will see Napoli today and the national team tomorrow

