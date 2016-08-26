Sassuolo set for glamorous Europa League bow

In their first ever continental run, Sassuolo have been handed a rather difficult group against Athletic Club, Genk and Rapid Vienna.

The Basque side have played Italian opposition 17 times before and have eight wins, four draws and five defeats to their credit during that time.

Before Torino stunned them 3-2 at San Mames in the last 16 of the Europa League in 2014/15, Athletic had never been beaten by an Italian club at home: drawing once and winning seven times.

Genk face Sassuolo having encountered an Italian side just once before, when they lost 1-0 at home and drew 0-0 away against Roma in the 2002/03 Champions League group stage.

Currently lying in fifth place in the Belgian league after four games, they defeated Buducnost Podgorica, Cork City and Lokomotiv Zagreb to reach this stage of the competition.

The Neroverdi will be confident of overcoming Rapid Vienna though as in 19 previous games against Italian sides, they have managed to pick up just two wins and have lost their last five in succession.

Rapid currently lie third in their domestic league at present with 10 points after five matches so far this season.