Sassuolo set for glamorous Europa League bow

The Neroverdi face Athletic Club, Genk and Rapid Vienna in their maiden Europa League group

Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi jubilates with his teammates after scoring the goal (1-0) during the UEFA Europa League playoff soccer match between Italian Club US Sassuolo and Serbian Red Star Belgrade at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia,Italy,18 August 2016.ANSA/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

In their first ever continental run, Sassuolo have been handed a rather difficult group against Athletic Club, Genk and Rapid Vienna.

The Basque side have played Italian opposition 17 times before and have eight wins, four draws and five defeats to their credit during that time.

BILBAO, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 26: Matteo Darmian of Torino FC celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Athletic Club and Torino FC at San Mames Stadium on February 26, 2015 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Before Torino stunned them 3-2 at San Mames in the last 16 of the Europa League in 2014/15, Athletic had never been beaten by an Italian club at home: drawing once and winning seven times.

Genk face Sassuolo having encountered an Italian side just once before, when they lost 1-0 at home and drew 0-0 away against Roma in the 2002/03 Champions League group stage.

Genk Dewaest

Currently lying in fifth place in the Belgian league after four games, they defeated Buducnost Podgorica, Cork City and Lokomotiv Zagreb to reach this stage of the competition.

The Neroverdi will be confident of overcoming Rapid Vienna though as in 19 previous games against Italian sides, they have managed to pick up just two wins and have lost their last five in succession.

Rapid Vienna

Rapid currently lie third in their domestic league at present with 10 points after five matches so far this season.

