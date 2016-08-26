Roma enter uncharted territory in Europa League

Surprisingly for a club with their grand European tradition, Roma have never before faced any of their Europa League opponents this season.

The group’s top seeds Viktoria Plzen will make their first visit to the Eternal City but do have a decent record against Italian sides as after losing their first game against AC Milan, they followed that up with a draw against the Diavolo before winning twice against Napoli without conceding.

There have been 67 previous meetings between Italian sides and Czech outfits, with the peninsula teams holding the decided upper hand with 32 wins to 15.

Plzen haven’t won any of their last nine games in Europe, drawing four of their last five during that time.

Austria Vienna are another unfamiliar side to the Giallorossi and have just one win over Inter in 1983 to show from 10 previous meetings with Italian opposition.

Roma have won in two previous games against Austrian sides when they defeated Wacker Innsbruck, winning 4-1 and 1-0 in the 1992/93 UEFA Cup.

Astra Giurgiu have never played either Roma or any Italian side in European competition before but are a side to watch out for, given that they eliminated West Ham in the playoff round.

A clean sheet in the second leg in London ended a run of seven games without one in Europe and saw them through to the group stage, which is the furthest stage they have reached in this competition.

Roma have only lost one of their six previous games against Romanian opposition, winning three and drawing twice.