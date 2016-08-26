Europa League draw kind to Inter, Roma and Fiorentina

In their first Europa League group stage foray, Sassuolo will need to be at their best to overcome a rather difficult group

epa04875762 The UEFA Europa League trophy is shown, during the drawing of the games for the UEFA Europa League 2015/16 play-offs, at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, 07 August 2015. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

With four Italian sides all being part of the Europa League group stage draw, they can be relatively pleased in general with their respective assignments.

Top seeds Inter were handed an assignment of Sparta Prague, Premier League outfit Southampton and Hapoel Beer-Sheva, while Fiorentina will face Greek side PAOK, Slovan Liberec and Qarabag.

Despite not being placed in pot one, Roma will be happy with their draw as they face Czech champions Viktoria Plzen as well as trips to Austria Vienna and Astra Giurgiu.

In their first tilt at the Europa League, Sassuolo have been handed a difficult group but if their qualification form is anything to go by, they will be confident of overcoming Athletic Club, Genk and Rapid Vienna.

The draw in full is as follows:

Europa League Groups 2016:17

 

