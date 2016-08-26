Inter’s European opposition unaccustomed to Italian jobs

Just one of Inter’s Europa League group stage opponents have played a competitive fixture in Italy before in their history.

That opposition are Sparta Prague, who have played the Biscione once previously in Europe – Inter picking up two wins from two matches, scoring four and conceding none in the 1969/70 Fairs Cup.

Inter are undefeated in matches against sides from either the Czech Republic or Czechoslovakia thanks to a win and a draw from their UEFA Cup clash against Dukla Prague in 1986/87.

Sparta’s record against Italian teams reads as played: 28, won: four, drawn: 11, lost: 13 and they face a Serie A side for the third successive season, having played Napoli in 2014/15 and Lazio the following year.

Uncharted territory awaits in the form of the other two sides in the group. Southampton have never played against the Biscione before and are in fact facing an Italian team for the first time in their history.

Inter are no strangers to trip to England themselves though and have played 34 matches against English opposition, winning 13 of those and losing 15.

The Saints will be hoping to arrest their recent continental slump when the group phase begins as they have won just two of their last 13 European contests, drawing seven and losing four.

Hapoel Beer-Sheva of Israel have also never made the trip to Italy before and despite losing just one of their six Champions League games this season, a 5-2 defeat against Celtic proved costly as they fell into the Europa League.

In four of the six European games they have played so far this year, Hapoel have kept clean sheets, although they did concede seven times across the others.