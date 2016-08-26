Fiorentina face unfamiliar Europa League foes

The draw for the Europa League has pitted Fiorentina against two sides who they have never previously encountered in European competition.

PAOK are the only side who the Viola have played previously, when they won 1-0 in Greece in 2014/15 and drew 1-1 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The Greek outfit have faced Serie A opposition on 12 previous occasions and have won just once, when they defeated Udinese in 2000, drawing four others and losing seven times.

Having been eliminated in the third Champions League qualifying round by Ajax, the Thessaloniki group entered the Europa League playoff round and overcame Dinamo Tbilisi there.

Slovan Liberec on the other hand are fresh faces for the Florence club and have played Italian sides just four times previously, their first experience coming in 2002 when they faced AC Milan in the Champions League.

Despite winning one and losing one of their preliminary ties, they crashed out on aggregate but made up for that in 2013/14 when they beat Udinese in Italy and drew at home to eliminate the Zebrette from the Europa League.

Expect goals from the Gigliati against the Czechs, who have conceded at least once in each game they have played against a Serie A side.

Fiorentina have also lost just once against a side from the Czech Republic, in their first game against Brno in 1965 and since then they have picked up four wins and two draws.

Azerbaijan’s Qarabag are the final team to make up the group and although they haven’t faced the Tuscan club before, they did play Inter in the 2014/15 Europa League, losing 2-0 in Milan before drawing 0-0 at home.

They overcame Gothenburg in the playoff round to reach the group phase and have won the league title in each of the past three seasons.