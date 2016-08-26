Interview: Bacca reveals what kept him at AC Milan

Carlos Bacca has insisted that putting the interests of his family first this summer is what has ensured he remained an AC Milan player.

Three concrete offers from different countries came the Colombian’s way but he is now focused only on life at the San Siro and delivering European football to the club once again.

Despite initially looking set to depart Milan this summer too, Bacca has also revealed all on what was a tumultuous summer for him personally.

In recent days, [Adriano] Galliani had warned that another onslaught from West Ham would come. What actually happened – did you not consider it?

“I think West Ham are a great club but I rejected the offer because I also have to think about my family too. I spoke to Galliani because I’m a clear and transparent person and told him that my intention was to stay here and he told me that the club believes I should stay. Honestly, I really like being told by the club that I’m important for them. So I say to the fans: ‘relax, the market [for me] is over.”

You have gone from a player who looked to be allowed to leave to unsellable now. The whole thing has changed a lot.

“At first I was on the market because the club was in trouble and I was one of the players they could sell to raise cash. With the money from my sale, different options would have been available so if I had to leave I could understand that. But now the feeling of being non-transferable is a beautiful one. It means that there is confidence in me and that feels good, as a person before a footballer even. If I’m important to Milan, I’m pleased to stay.”

What was it in particular that persuaded you to stay?

“I changed my mind due to my family. As well as England, I also had offers from Italy [Napoli] and France.”

How important was [Vincenzo] Montella in your decision to stay?

“He played his part. He told me clearly that he would be sorry to lose him. I strongly believe in him, he’s a leader and I have felt his trust. I know with the kind of game he plays, we’ll all be fine and I’m willing to fight and work hard for him as always.”

However, you weren’t called up for the US tour so things mustn’t all have been good…

“He told me to train at Milanello as it would be better for me training at home than in America. I stayed in Milan and worked hard so there is no problem. Montella has always been very clear with me.”

Do you like the trident with Suso and [M’Baye] Niang?

“Very much so. I’m happy for Niang because we suffered in his absence. [Luiz] Adriano is also a great player but unfortunately finds himself out of the XI.”

If Bacca keeps improving, how far can Milan go?

“I want to play in Europe with this shirt, I’m working for that. My mentality and the club’s is focused on Europe. That is where Milan should be.”