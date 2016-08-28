On this Day: August 28

Today was a day of significance for a number of the nation’s favourite pastimes, including a place in the spotlight at last for the mountaineers among us. The birth of a pioneer in Alpine climbing coincided with one of the earlier Italy internationals, plus an Olympic medal and a Serie A season curtain raiser.

1859 – Vittorio Sella, who changed the landscape in the art of mountaineering, was born in the shadow of the Alps in Biella. He made the first winter ascents of the Matterhorn and Monte Rosa, and the first winter traverse of Mont Blanc. He also made trips afield to Asia, and the photographs he took across the world of mountains were treasured greatly. Many of the photographs he took were of grand mountains not yet recorded, never mind not yet captured within a lense.

1920 – In just their 23rd recognised international fixture, Italy claimed a narrow 2-1 victory over Egypt in the Olympic Games. Goals from Adolfo Baloncieri and Guglielmo Brezzi both got their names on the scoresheet either side of half time to send the Azzurri through to the quarter finals of the Games, where a very strong and formidable France side was waiting for them.

2004 – Italy won a silver medal in the women’s rhythmic group all-around gymnastics event at the Olympic Games in Athens. The group of six women athletes performed admirably with their technical value, artistic value and execution – but their competitors from Russia were a class above and took the gold. Bulgaria, meanwhile, came in third with a bronze.

2010 – The new Serie A season got off to a rather muted start, with just one goal across two games meaning that it was Genoa who sat proudly atop the standings after the first day of fixtures. After Roma and Cesena laboured to a 0-0 draw, Giandomenico Mesto struck late against Udinese to hand the Rossoblu three points and a perfect start to the campaign.