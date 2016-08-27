On this Day: August 27

The city of Milan selfishly steals the limelight on this day down the years, with their two top clubs popping up with consistency as August nears its demise.

There was the birth of a Rossoneri striker who continues to delight, meanwhile their rivals’ bid to win every trophy possible took a big hit. Also, there was the debut of Javier Zanetti – but whatever happened to him?

1938 – Italian-Brazilian striker Jose Altafini, who is most remembered for his trophy-laden time at AC Milan in the 1950s and 1960s, was born in Piracicaba. At the Rossoneri he won a coveted European Cup, as well as two Serie A titles. He also won trophies at Juventus and Napoli during his travels, also winning the World Cup with Brazil, and after retiring became known again for coining the commentary exclamation of ‘golasso!’.

1995 – A sprightly young relatively unknown 22-year-old by the name of Javier Zanetti made his debut for Inter against Vicenza. Four years later, he would be handed the captaincy at the San Siro. Fast forward to his retirement after 19 years at the club, and he’s their all-time top appearance maker and won an incredible 16 trophies in a Nerazzurri shirt – including the Champions League in 2010.

1995 – Juventus and Lazio rose to become joint Serie A leaders on the opening day of the new season, with both sides claiming a 4-1 victory in their first game. Fabrizio Ravanelli was the star for the Bianconeri as they brushed aside Cremonese, whilst Massimiliano Esposito grabbed a brace for the capital club against Piacenza.

2010 – Inter lost out on the chance to claim yet another trophy in a year of glory – losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final. It was the first ever meeting between the pair in European competition, and Jose Antonio Reyes and Sergio Aguero’s goals were enough to give the Spaniards a 1-0 overall record against the Nerazzurri.