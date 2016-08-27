Quintet set for debuts as Ventura names first Italy squad

The new Azzurri coach has named the uncapped Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli, Daniele Rugani, Andrea Belotti, and Leonardo Pavoletti in his first squad

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura has named his first Italy squad ahead of a friendly against France and the opening 2018 World Cup qualifier against Israel.

The former Torino coach took over from new Chelsea tactician Antonio Conte at the conclusion of Euro 2016 and has finally been able to name his first squad, which sees a number of players in line to make their debuts.

Perhaps the highest-profile players to receive a call up are AC Milan duo Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alessio Romagnoli. The former, who at just 17-years-old becomes the youngest player to be named in a senior Italy squad since 1911, could be set for a debut in goal.

Meanwhile, Romagnoli has been drafted in as one of nine defenders, alongside the uncapped Daniele Rugani of Juventus.

Ventura has called upon a striker he knows well from his time in Turin, as Andrea Belotti is named in the squad. Similarly, Genoa‘s Leonardo Pavoletti, who is yet to represent the Azzurri at any level, could be set to win his first cap.

Juventus centre-back Andrea Barzagli joins up with the squad after reversing his decision to retire from international duty after Euro 2016, whilst Manolo Gabbiadini and Graziano Pelle are also included. Ventura has retained 15 players from the European Championship, whilst Marco Verratti returns from injury.

