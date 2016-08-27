AC Milan starlet to earn first Italy call-up

Having impressed greatly for AC Milan over the past 12 months, teenager Gianluigi Donnarumma is to receive his first Italy senior call-up on Saturday.

New Azzurri boss Giampiero Ventura is to announce his first national squad on Saturday night following Juventus’ clash with Lazio in Rome as his side prepare to take on France in a friendly and Israel in a World Cup qualifier.

Donnarumma will make up part of the squad, shelving his plans to enjoy some rest and relaxation time with family over the international break.

A native of Castellammare di Stabia near Naples, the 17-year-old planned to go there immediately after Milan’s Serie A clash with Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday night to spend time with family.

However, he will now be making the trip to Coverciano to link up with the Italy senior squad for the first time in his career and learn from current Azzurri custodian Gianluigi Buffon.

Donnarumma is already the youngest starting goalkeeper in any of Europe’s top five major leagues and saved his first penalty in Serie A last weekend when he prevented Andrea Belotti rescuing a point for Torino at the San Siro with the final kick of the game.